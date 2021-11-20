ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers injury report vs. Jaguars: How Jeff Wilson Jr. might look in place of Elijah Mitchell

By Cam Inman, Mercury News
Union Democrat
 6 days ago

SANTA CLARA — Jeff Wilson Jr. majored in kinesiology at North Texas before joining the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. So he knows the human body. He learned six months ago how a knee's meniscus sounds when it rips. "It was just a freak accident. It...

www.uniondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
National football post

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell could play despite broken finger

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell had surgery to repair a fractured finger on Tuesday but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he could play in San Francisco’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Mitchell had a career-high 27 carries for 91 yards Monday in the 49ers’ win over the Los...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Pro Football Rumors

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell suffered finger fracture

The team is hoping Mitchell will be able to return to practice as soon as tomorrow, and the 49ers have similar hopes that he’ll be on the field Sunday against the Jaguars. We’ll presumably get more information on his status for Week 11 in a few days. The sixth-round rookie...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trenton Cannon on Monday Night Football?

With Monday Night Football set to kick off for its 10th edition in 2021, fantasy football managers counting on this matchup for a last-second win could be facing an interesting decision among the San Francisco 49ers RBs. Should you start Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., or Trenton Cannon on Monday Night Football as the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams?
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Jaguars: Elijah Mitchell among 4 inactives for Niners

303 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 11 matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game.
NFL
NFL

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan noted doctors are "pretty optimistic" Mitchell will be fine, adding there is hope that the running back could even...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Compton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
numberfire.com

Elijah Mitchell (finger) to be Week 11 GTD for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (finger) will be a game-time decision in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, per general manager John Lynch. "He had type of break they thought he could function," Lynch said about the finger injury Mitchell suffered last week. "But surgery might have been different than we anticipated. Pain tolerance is not an issue, but he has to be able to function." Lynch doesn't sound nearly as optimistic as head coach Kyle Shanahan did earlier this week in regards to Mitchell's status. The 49ers have a 1:00pm ET kickoff in Jacksonville this week, so fantasy managers will know Mitchell's status before the early games start. Jeff Wilson is next in line for workhorse duties if Mitchell is unavailable.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers look to build on momentum against the Jaguars

407 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are now a couple of days removed from the beat down they put on the divisional-rival Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers are now tied with the Pittsburg Steelers for most wins on Monday Night Football after destroying the Rams 31-10 at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Rams game thread: Tonight should be the Elijah Mitchell show

A 49ers win would do wonders for their 2021 season. San Francisco currently sits in the 11th spot in the NFC West, but the Panthers are 5-5 in the seventh spot, while the Saints, who don’t have a QB or any wide receivers, are 5-4 sitting in the sixth spot. Add in the 5-4 Vikings, 4-5 Falcons, 4-6 Eagles, and you have the Wildcard race in the NFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jeff Wilson#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
All49ers

Elijah Mitchell Doubtful to Play Against the Jacksonville Jaguars

SANTA CLARA -- Just when you thought the 49ers had found their offensive identity, something like this happens. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell has a fractured middle finger and the 49ers list him as doubtful to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Which means Mitchell almost certainly won't play, unless a mircale happens. He missed all three practices this week.
NFL
SF

Elijah Mitchell OUT; Who's in and Who's Out Week 11 vs. Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their lead ball carrier against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Elijah Mitchell﻿, who has battled through a number of injuries in his first season, underwent surgery this week to remedy a fractured finger suffered on Monday night. Despite being "pretty optimistic" to return this week following his procedure, Mitchell was listed "doubtful" heading into the weekend as the rookie running back failed to participate in any practices leading up to Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will be without rookie RB Mitchell against Jaguars

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has officially been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mitchell carried the ball a career-high 27 times Monday in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 91 yards, but now has a fractured finger. The sixth-round draft pick has exceeded expectations this season, taking over as the 49ers' starting running back. He's one of a small handful of 49ers rookies who have contributed this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers vs. Seahawks bumped from prime time; Elijah Mitchell iffy to play vs. Vikings

Two seasons after their winner-take-all battle for the NFC West title was moved to a Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks have been bumped from prime time because both teams’ chances of winning the division are comically slim. San Francisco (5-5) and Seattle (3-7), scheduled to play on “Sunday Night...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy