49ers injury report vs. Jaguars: How Jeff Wilson Jr. might look in place of Elijah Mitchell

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (finger) will be a game-time decision in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, per general manager John Lynch. "He had type of break they thought he could function," Lynch said about the finger injury Mitchell suffered last week. "But surgery might have been different than we anticipated. Pain tolerance is not an issue, but he has to be able to function." Lynch doesn't sound nearly as optimistic as head coach Kyle Shanahan did earlier this week in regards to Mitchell's status. The 49ers have a 1:00pm ET kickoff in Jacksonville this week, so fantasy managers will know Mitchell's status before the early games start. Jeff Wilson is next in line for workhorse duties if Mitchell is unavailable.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO