NFL

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper out of Chiefs game with COVID-19, could miss game vs. Raiders

By Clarence E. Hill Jr., Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Union Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys have placed wide receiver Amari Cooper on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. He will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and might not be available for...

www.uniondemocrat.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman Leaving FOX? Cowboys Legend Targeted by Amazon for 'Thursday Night Football'

Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory set to return from IR for Cowboys

The Cowboys should be getting a major boost to their front seven within the month. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, both currently on IR, could be back in action in the next three to four weeks, per club VP Stephen Jones (Twitter link via Jon Machota of The Athletic). DT Neville Gallimore is on the same timeline.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ganggreennation.com

SNF: Chiefs vs Raiders Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders. The 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game on the verge of collapse. Though they have a winning record, the Chiefs have looked terrible for weeks. The once unstoppable offense has cratered, scoring 20 points or less in four of their last five games. Patrick Mahomes, recognized as perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL coming into this season, has morphed into a turnover machine, with 10 interceptions and 5 fumbles on the year. The Chiefs defense has been porous, ranked 26th in the NFL and giving up 26 or more points in six out of nine games on the year. This Chiefs team is a long way from the Super Bowl contenders everyone expected this year, but there is still time to turn things around. The pedestrian performances of the rest of the conference has the last place Chiefs just a half game out of first place in the division and just one game back from the second seed in the AFC playoff race. If they go on a run the Chiefs can still win the division and secure a high seed in the playoffs.
NFL
watchstadium.com

Cowboys vs. Chiefs: Game Preview

The Cowboys play the Chiefs in Week 11 on Sunday. Sarina Morales previews the matchup between Kansas City’s offense and Dallas’ defense.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys are once again holding their collective breath for Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott, who’s been playing through a knee injury, appears to be in some pretty rough pain on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Cowboys just got on the scoreboard with a field goal, making it 9-3 Chiefs,...
NFL

