Bruce Promoted To Administrator of Cedarwood

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Job Description: Administrative Assistant Job Description.pdf 129.88 kB. Submission Instructions: GroundWorks DanceTheater seeks a self-motivated and detail-oriented individual with excellent communication and organizational skills. The Administrative Assistant is responsible for day-to-day office operations and a wide variety of administrative tasks. The person in this position will work with each member of the staff to assist with administrative tasks needed in each department. There will be a high level of autonomy and most working hours will be spent in the office. Review full job description and click on link to apply.
