Bruce Promoted To Administrator of Cedarwood

WORCESTER (CBS) – The state is telling St. Vincent Hospital that it will face fines if it doesn’t make a decision regarding what the hospital initially called a temporary closure of inpatient behavioral health services. Acting Commissioner for the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Margret R. Cooke, said in a letter addressed to St. Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson, “Although the Hospital has asserted that the closure of these beds is temporary due to the ongoing nursing strike, these beds have been closed for more than three months.” The striking nurses, who walked off the job more than 200...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO