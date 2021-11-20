ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Set to Receive Millions in Infrastructure Funds for Waterfront

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland has big plans to revitalize and improve...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
osidenews.com

San Diego Region Set to Receive Largest Investment Statewide for Broadband Infrastructure Improvements

San Diego CA— Last week, the California Department of Technology announced a significant investment in broadband infrastructure improvements, identifying 18 initial broadband projects statewide and four corridors in the San Diego region serving rural communities and Tribal Nations (State Route 67, State Route 76, State Route 78, and State Route 79).
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Jersey City public schools to receive $4.5 million in SDA funds but still not enough for districts needs

Jersey City public schools will receive more than $4.5 million toward school repairs and construction but the district will need a lot more to fix up its schools. Governor Phil Murphy announced on Friday the state will spend $75 million toward the cost of school repairs and construction in each school district. A large portion of the money will go to school districts managed by the state’s Schools Development Authority, which maintains and builds schools in areas where upgrades are more immediate.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
chicagocrusader.com

The Chicago Department of Housing announces over $100 Million in new housing assistance

On November 22, the Chicago Department of Housing (DOH) announced a new application period will open on Monday, December 6, 2021, for its latest round of rental assistance for tenants and landlords financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This second Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application round, which will close at 11:59 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, includes $102 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will offer up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility payment assistance for impacted renters. To date, the City of Chicago has provided over $110 million in direct financial assistance and legal services to impacted Chicagoans since the onset of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
trentondaily.com

Amtico Park Project Proposal to Receive $1.2 Million in Green Acres Grant Funding

The City of Trenton will receive $1.2 million in Green Acres support to help fund the Amtico Square redesign project, which will turn a former dumping site into a soccer field, skatepark, and other recreational space. “After years of planning and incorporating extensive community feedback, this project is finally coming...
TRENTON, NJ
staradvertiser.com

Nearly $500 million in rail funds set to expire are saved

Some $493 million in federal funds earmarked for the city’s rail project that were set to expire at the end of the year have been extended for two more years as part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Waterfront
Chesterton Tribune

Marquette Greenway receives $18 million in funding

Money to complete the Marquette Greenway Trail through Northwest Indiana got a boost from federal Department of Transportation grant funds. On Nov. 17, almost $18 million in funding was approved for the project In July, DOT announced the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants with $25 million allocated to the first round of funding. These replaced earlier […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Spending Board Approves Placing Speed Cameras Along Jones Falls Expressway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention all drivers: get ready to slow down! Baltimore City is adding two new Speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway starting at the county-city line. “Excessive speed was the number one contributing factor for the high injury and severe crashes,” said Adrea Turner. Baltimore’s spending board approved the plan Wednesday. “Get 83 safer as fast as humanly possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. There will be six cameras along the corridor  — two active — the others alerting drivers of their speed. “We really want people to know they’re speeding,” said Steve Sharkey, Director, Baltimore Department of Transportation. “You always see people get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Richmond.com

Richmond nonprofit receives $2.5 million grant from Bezos fund to work toward ending child, family homelessness

A Richmond nonprofit focused on homelessness received its largest gift ever Wednesday. Homeward, the Richmond region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day One Fund, a philanthropic entity that supports organizations working to end child and family homelessness. “These resources will empower our...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy