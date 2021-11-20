Oakland Set to Receive Millions in Infrastructure Funds for Waterfront

On November 22, the Chicago Department of Housing (DOH) announced a new application period will open on Monday, December 6, 2021, for its latest round of rental assistance for tenants and landlords financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This second Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application round, which will close at 11:59 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, includes $102 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will offer up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility payment assistance for impacted renters. To date, the City of Chicago has provided over $110 million in direct financial assistance and legal services to impacted Chicagoans since the onset of the pandemic.

