Dodgers DFA Billy McKinney, Zach Reks as part of roster maneuvers

By Bill Plunkett
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers added five minor-leaguers to their 40-man roster before Friday’s deadline, protecting them from the Rule 5 draft which will be held next month. Added for the first time in their careers were infielders Jacob Amaya, Jorbit Vivas and Eddys Leonard, outfielder James Outman and right-hander Michael Grove....

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
The hot stove will be cranking somewhat soon, but for now we’re living in the world of speculation. That’s what makes the offseason fun, anyway. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, a ton of heavy lifting has to get done with so many key players hitting free agency (plus a likely legal battle with Trevor Bauer that will determine money being freed up or thrown away). You already know who the team is in danger of losing.
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent. Read all about Kershaw here. Oct. 8: Has Kershaw thrown his final pitch with Dodgers?. Kershaw told reporters Friday that he received a PRP injection in his left elbow, which...
Though the offseason baseball schedule after December first remains largely uncertain, a looming deadline for roster additions is approaching this Friday, November 19, ahead of the end of the collective bargaining agreement. While no team is immune to having to make tough decisions on protecting prospects from the Rule 5 draft, the Dodgers will almost certainly be forced to expose some prime talent that it cannot fit on the 40-man roster.
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday afternoon added outfielder James Outman, infielders Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas and pitcher Michael Grove to the organizational 40-Man Roster. To make room for the newcomers, the team designated outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks for assignment. Friday was the final day for...
If recent history is any indication, at least one of the five players added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster on Friday will wear a Major League uniform in 2022. The Dodgers added five players to the 40-man roster on Friday — the deadline to protect minor league-eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft. That quintet included four of the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects, as rated by MLB.com.
The MLB Rule 5 draft is tentatively just under one month away and with that, the time for organizations to protect eligible minor league prospects is upon us. The Dodgers have until Friday, November 19th to put some of their top prospects on the 40-man Major League roster. Players that have been in the farm system for either four or five years (details below) are eligible to be drafted by another Major League team on December 10th. The player, if drafted away from LA, for example, would need to be on the Major League roster of the team that took him for the entire season or they can be reclaimed by the Dodgers.
—– Amaya was a guy the Dodgers always seemed to like. When he was drafted in the 11th round in 2017, they paid him overslot to get him and he rewarded them by turning in solid offensive performances as a true shortstop prospect, making it to high-A as a 20-year-old. However, after the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled, 2021 was a disaster. In AA he hit .216/.303/.343/.645 on the year, and his plate discipline that was previously 147 walks to 170 strikeouts for his career cratered to 52 walks and 103 strikeouts. He seemed to get exposed by advanced pitching, but the Dodgers sent him to the Arizona Fall League and he has excelled there. Amaya smashed three homers and put up a 1.020 OPS, walking 13 times and striking out just 12. Add that he is still just 22 and the Dodgers clearly believe in his ability.
It may be the offseason, but the Dodgers never stop moving. Or at least making moves. Internal moves, to be more specific. Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder James Outman, infielders Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas, and pitcher Michael Grove to the 40-Man Roster. The Kids Hit. Outman showed some...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash in a deal announced Monday. McKinney is a Dallas native who was Oakland's first-round amateur draft pick in 2013. He has appeared in the majors in each of the past four seasons, and played at least 37 games for three different teams in 2021.
Whoever thought having Zach McKinstry, Zach Reks, and Billy McKinney all on the same squad was just cruel. So thankfully, we've resolved this mess by sending away a Zach and a McKinney, but keeping Zach McKinstry (for now):. The Rangers announced they’ve acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from...
The Texas Rangers have claimed outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks on waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced today. The Rangers 40 man roster now stands at 39. McKinney and Reks are both lefthanded hitting corner outfielders, and each is on the older side — McKinney is...
