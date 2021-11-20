Man killed in jet ski crash under the Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO – A man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving four jet skis that happened underneath the Coronado Bridge in the San Diego Bay, authorities said.

Officers from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department were alerted to the crash just before 12:30 p.m. and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel responded to the scene, a department news release shows. Members of the Coast Guard pulled the unresponsive man from the water and performed CPR on him before he was taken to a nearby dock, where the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department took over CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the department said. He was not publicly identified by authorities but was said to have been between 20 and 30 years old.

Others were reported as suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. They were transported to medical facilities in the area to treat those injuries, officers said.

The incident is under investigation.

