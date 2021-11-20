ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Library part of book drive for troops

By Mateo Estling
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
The City of Santa Maria Public Library is participating in Operation Paperback for the month of November, as part of National Veterans and Military Families month.

The book drive is a non-profit effort to ship used books to overseas troops, veterans, and military families.

“We want to thank our veterans and those who are currently serving overseas, protecting our freedom,” said Jose Gaytan, a Santa Maria Library librarian.

The books can be donated at the Veteran Connect desk on the library’s second floor.

“It’s also in conjunction with our Veterans Connect (resources) at the library”, said Gaytan. "We like to offer information, and resources, and benefits that veterans and their families may be entitled too.”

Military personnel are asking people to donate action-adventure and mystery books and to not donate any romance novels.

