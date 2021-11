Fresh off the release of his riveting visual for “Round 2,” Landstrip Chip returns with his new project Catch My Good Side. Released via Asylum Records, The 9-song effort paints a portrait of one of the most radiant voices coming out of East Atlanta, boasting features from Latto, Seddy Hendrinx, and Vory. The platinum-selling artist/songwriter has been making a name for himself within the industry for quite some time, penning songs for superstar acts such as Dreamville, City Girls, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tinashe, French Montana, Ella Mai, and a handful of others. Now with his project upon us, Landstrip Chip looks to introduce audiences to the sounds that made him in demand among fan favorites.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO