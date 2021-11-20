LA Football Pod: Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview With Bleav In Steelers Host, Mark Bergin

In this episode, Jake and Dan from Chargers Unleashed preview the week 11 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers. How does the Chargers offense match up with Pittsburgh Steelers defense? How does Chargers Defense match up with Steelers offense? What are the mismatches and keys to the game? HC Mike Tomlin, TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chase Claypool and crew (who knows who’s actually going to be playing) go up against Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley. Injury reports are discussed including the possible return of Mike Davis and Nasir Adderley and Drue Tranquill. s this a high-scoring game or low scoring game? Jake and Dan then get into their bold predictions and game predictions for who will win the game. All that and more! Tune in and subscribe!
