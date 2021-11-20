Mother of 2 identified as victim killed in freeway shooting near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Coroner identified the woman killed in a shooting during the morning commute on Interstate-80 near the Bay Bridge on Thursday.

Officials identified her as 29-year-old Amani Morris of Union City.

KRON4 spoke to a close friend of Morris who says she was a devoted mother of her two children.

CHP investigators say Morris was in the passenger seat of this vehicle when she was struck by a bullet fired by an unidentified suspect traveling in another vehicle.

“Well, the only thing I have to say is she was like a daughter to me. She has a child by my husband’s son,” Ladonna Hegler said.

KRON4 spoke by phone to Ladonna Hegler who describes having a motherly relationship with Amani Morris for the past four years from a previous relationship with her step-son.

“Beautiful person inside. She took very good care of her children. She tried to work as much as she can to take care of her children. She wanted to go to school for nursing so she could be a better mother for her children,” Hegler said.

Hegler says she and her husband do not know the man driving the vehicle with Morris and her two children the day of the shooting. That man and both children were uninjured.

“I had just talked to her the day before that. She was working, so she couldn’t talk long. So, she said she would call me back, and she never got the chance to call me back. This is not right,” Hegler said.

CHP investigators have not released a motive for the shooting, nor have investigators described any suspects or a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.

