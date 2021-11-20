ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Suspect accused of killing niece, man in Upper Land Park has arraignment postponed to next year

By Jose Fabian, Melanie Townsend
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LS0qV_0d2R3zRV00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 22-year-old suspected of shooting and killing his 7-year-old niece and another man appeared in court Friday for his arraignment.

Tyrice Martin faces several charges, including murder, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm while having a felony.

It was the first time Martin has appeared in court since his arrest on Wednesday and when Judge Ken Brody read him the charges, the 22-year-old became visibly upset.

‘It’s gotta stop’: Family of Upper Land Park shooting victims meet, pay respects to 7-year-old victim

On Tuesday, police respond to shots fired on 5th Street and Seavey Circle and found 42-year-old Clifford Hall and 7-year-old Isabel Martin. Hall died at the scene; Isabel Martin later died at the hospital.

Tyrice Martin has been in and out of custody since 2018. He was charged with two felony counts on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2021.

An attorney representing The People vs. Martin requested all previous bails, including the bail for the newest case, be revoked.

Martin’s attorney asked and got approval to have the arraignment moved to Jan. 7. A hearing on a parole violation that was set for Dec. 3 will also be moved to next year.

The family of Isabel Martin set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral. To donate, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Turlock Police: Boy told homeless man to leave park, then stabbed him

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a homeless man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in a Turlock park by a boy who now faces attempted homicide and hate crime charges. Around 3 p.m., officers were called to Columbia Park and found the homeless man with stab wounds nearby, Turlock police reported. Police said they learned a […]
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors on Wednesday convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before convicting Greg McMichael, […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
FOX40

Driver killed, 2 injured in Thanksgiving morning crash near Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and two others were injured Thanksgiving morning in a head-on crash in Contra Costa County. The California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Vasco Road, just south of Brentwood. A Ford F-350 was headed north and a Toyota Corolla […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

Inmate accused of domestic violence escapes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — An inmate charged with domestic violence escaped a South Lake Tahoe jail Tuesday night and was still at large Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported. Around 6:30 p.m., 38-year-old Ruben Zavala Garcia was doing supervised work outside of the El Dorado County Jail when he escaped, the […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arraignment#Murder#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy