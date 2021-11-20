Suspect accused of killing niece, man in Upper Land Park has arraignment postponed to next year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 22-year-old suspected of shooting and killing his 7-year-old niece and another man appeared in court Friday for his arraignment.

Tyrice Martin faces several charges, including murder, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm while having a felony.

It was the first time Martin has appeared in court since his arrest on Wednesday and when Judge Ken Brody read him the charges, the 22-year-old became visibly upset.

On Tuesday, police respond to shots fired on 5th Street and Seavey Circle and found 42-year-old Clifford Hall and 7-year-old Isabel Martin. Hall died at the scene; Isabel Martin later died at the hospital.

Tyrice Martin has been in and out of custody since 2018. He was charged with two felony counts on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2021.

An attorney representing The People vs. Martin requested all previous bails, including the bail for the newest case, be revoked.

Martin’s attorney asked and got approval to have the arraignment moved to Jan. 7. A hearing on a parole violation that was set for Dec. 3 will also be moved to next year.

The family of Isabel Martin set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral. To donate, click or tap here.

