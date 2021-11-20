'GUITAR: The Instrument That Changed The World' Exhibit Opens At DMNS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:
Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m.
Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m.
Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m.
Sunday, November 28,...
Comments / 0