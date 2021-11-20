ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

By Rostislav NETISOV
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A94vX_0d2R3f2D00
Metal Monika: new $5,400 paws offer the abandoned pooch a new life /AFP

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign.

Two weeks after the procedure, the small beige pooch is still weak and tired, but she's back on her feet again.

"Luck and experience played its part," said Sergei Gorshkov, the vet who completed the challenging op.

The 33-year-old from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has fitted artificial limbs on more than 30 furry patients, including a quadruple transplant on a cat.

But this was the first time he had tried the operation on a dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNFPj_0d2R3f2D00
Veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov has fitted more than 30 furry patients with prosthetics -- but Monika was his first quadruple transplant for a dog /AFP

Monika had travelled far for this life-changing surgery. She was found by volunteers in a forest near Krasnodar, a city in southern Russia 4,000 kilometres (2,485 miles) from Gorshkov's clinic.

Her four legs were bloody stumps.

"Nobody really knows what happened to her. Some volunteers think that somebody cut her paws off out of cruelty," Gorshkov told AFP.

Monika -- estimated to be between two and four years old -- could have suffered the fate of thousands of stray dogs that are found injured: put down or just left to die.

Luckily, she ended up in the caring hands of Alla Leonkina, a volunteer from Krasnodar.

Leonkina said that for almost a year she and a friend took care of Monika, who was in a "terrible state".

While looking after Monika, she heard about Gorshkov's clinic and launched an online campaign to fund the surgery.

Within a month, they had 400,000 rubles ($5,400, 4,800 euros) -- a large sum for Russia.

Leonkina said that Monika flew to Siberia sitting next to her on the plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hfJY_0d2R3f2D00
Against the rub: Monika was found abandoned in the forest with bloody stumps for paws /AFP

The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer.

Gorshkov said that Monika's bones will grow and adapt to the artificial limbs "like antlers on a deer".

And once she's recovered, Monika will be able to walk into her new home.

Comments / 8

Montana Marie
6d ago

So I have my answer to the question I posed earlier. My comment now....wow there are insensitive cruel people everywhere that would do this to this poor dog. GOD Bless the Angels that helped and rescued.

Reply
12
Dee Ann
6d ago

In one incident we are given the nightmare of monsters and the vision of angels. God speed little Monika. God bless those that helped her.♥️😘

Reply
10
Leah E
5d ago

Thank you for saving this beautiful girl! If someone did this to this sweet angel, I hope they get everything they deserve, including a trip to hell!

Reply
8
Related
pethelpful.com

8 Aggressive Dog Breeds You Should Not Mess With

I am an entrepreneur and a research analyst by profession, a blogger and traveler by passion. Dogs are some of the most adorable pets a person can have. There are very few other pets that can even come close to a dog. Not even a cat can beat a dog in being a man's best friend. Having said that, there are certain breeds of dogs that can be quite ferocious and can make you wet your pants if you treat them wrong. Here is a list of the world's 8 most ferocious dog breeds.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Volunteers#Paws#Russian#Siberian
Washington Post

Milo the rescue dog does some rescuing of his own

Milo is a rescue dog, by which I mean he is a rescued dog — spirited out of Tennessee and put up for adoption by the Humane Rescue Alliance. But the beagle is also a rescuer dog. Here’s the headline about Milo recommended by Sherry Starr, the rescued human: “Dog...
PETS
hudsonvalley360.com

Soft Paws: Dog owners no longer penalized in New York

For well over a decade, the American Kennel Club (AKC) advocated for legislation which would protect dog owners from being subject to homeowners’ insurance policy discrimination based solely on the breed of dog that was owned. “The amount of money paid by homeowners’ insurance claimants suing for dog bites went from $324.4 million in 2003 to $853.7 million in 2020.” (Dog News editorial) As a result, companies began to refuse to write policies — some homeowners even facing cancellation when a “certain” breed was purchased or adopted from a shelter or private rescue group. As many of us can attest, breeds such as German Shepherd Dogs, Doberman Pinschers, American Staffordshire Terriers (“pitbulls”), Huskies, Boxers, Cane Corsos, Akitas, Mastiffs, Rottweilers, Belgian Malinois, Giant Schnauzers — the list goes on — are targets of breed discrimination and restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on Nov. 12

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Jack is a 1-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is extremely intelligent and active. He would make an ideal running or walking partner. He’s dog-friendly, already housebroken and knows some commands. Jenny Ann is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
San Angelo LIVE!

PAWS Needs Pedigree Dog Food – Unknown Illness Mystery Continues

SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley PAWS is asking for donations of dog food while officials investigate the cause of a mysterious illness present in the facility.   As we reported earlier, the shelter has been shut down because of the illness.  "To those of you who have donated dog food THANK YOU! We are still in need of dog food as we are committed to providing the shelter with food for the next 10 days as we try to identify what has caused several dogs to fall ill. Our veterinary team suggested pulling the shelter's food until testing is complete. It is unlikely the shelter's food is the source…
SAN ANGELO, TX
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Preparing to Adopt a Rescue Dog

You visited an animal shelter and fell in love with a cute puppy. You’re ready to bring him home, but before you do, there are a few things you should keep in mind to help your new pet adjust to his forever home. First Week With Your New Puppy. You...
PETS
PIX11

Paws of War: Uniting service members and rescue animals

NEW YORK — Almost everyone loves puppies, and most people in America want to support those in the military. Depression, anxiety and PTSD are common among men and women who serve in the military. A local organization, Paws of War, is counting on canines to make a difference. Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri, Army […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
allotsego.com

Rescues get all the love at ‘Dog House’

About a year-and-a-half ago, Liz Keller bought Mossy Creek Kennel in Cherry Valley, changed the name to “El-Liza’s Dog House at Mossy Creek Kennel,” and adopted the motto, “The Bed and Biscuit Getaway.”. For someone dedicated to animal rescue, the ‘Dog House’ is a passion project. “We’re so much more...
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
Fairfax Times

Hiking with your dog, paw 2

Woofs! Barks! Last week Abby and I pawed an article about hiking with your dog last week; you can read it at https://bit.ly/3wx9ffX. This week, we are pawing a few more tips to consider to make your trip with your pawsome paw pal a barkingly grand time. Pawingly, to make...
ANIMALS
Augusta Free Press

Conservation dogs to the rescue

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Simply put, conservation dogs are canines specially trained in sniffing out evidence of specific wildlife species that scientists are seeking to learn more about for one reason or another. Most commonly these dogs are used to help biologists understand where and how threatened or endangered wildlife species are hanging on—or if they are still around at all.
ANIMALS
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Sleeping With Pets: Good or Bad for Owners?

Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part,” said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community. “In general,...
PETS
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy