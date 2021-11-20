ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 NC State holds nation’s leading scorer to 19 points

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 18 points and six rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State pulled away from Kansas State for a 90-69 win on Friday night.

Diamond Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Wolfpack (4-1), and Raina Perez and Kayla Jones each scored 12 points.

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading scorer, finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She had been averaging 29.3 points per game, but the Wolfpack often denied her the ball.

Serena Sundell led the Wildcats (4-1) with 21 points.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 78, MARIST 36

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored 14 points, Bendu Yeaney added 11 and Arizona beat Marist.

Koi Love had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Lauren Ware also scored nine points with four blocks for Arizona (4-0).

Kendall Krick led the Red Foxes (2-2) with 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while the rest of the Marist team shot just 10 of 48 (21%) from the field.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 78, KENNESAW STATE 58

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Jasmine Carson came off the bench to score 14 points — including four 3-pointers — and Esmery Martinez posted her 16th career double-double in West Virginia’s win over Kennesaw State.

Martinez scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and KK Deans had 12 points for the Mountaineers (2-0).

Kennesaw State (2-2) shot 73% in the first quarter to take a 23-21 lead but West Virginia outscored the Owls 21-7 in the second quarter to take control.

___

The Associated Press

Williamson, Louisville beat Mississippi St. 72-58 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Samuell Williamson scored a season-high 15 points, Dre Davis scored 12 and Louisville cruised to a 72-58 win over Mississippi State on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Jae’Lyn Wither added 11 points for Louisville (4-1) and Malik Williams finished with eight points...
