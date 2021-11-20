ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Without Nikola Jokic Against The Chicago Bulls

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 6 days ago

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls in Colorado.

For the game, they will be without their MVP Nikola Jokic, who is out with a wrist injury.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-6 record, and have had several good regular seasons in a row, but no playoff success.

Last season, they were swept in the second round by the Phoenix Suns, who made the NBA Finals and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Bulls, they are 10-5 in their first 15 games and off to a fantastic start to their season, and after missing the postseason for four straight seasons, it appears as if they will make it this season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Chicago Bulls View#Mvp Nikola Jokic#Fantasylabs Nba#The Phoenix Suns#The Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Washington Wizards#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Golden State Warriors
