Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls come into the game with a 10-5 record in their first 15 games, and have been a nice surprise to start the season.

Four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan had spent the last several years on the San Antonio Spurs, and has gotten off to an impressive start for his new team.

They also picked up Lonzo Ball, who had spent the last few years with the New Orleans Pelicans and the former second overall pick has fit in seamlessly being the floor-general.

All of these additions have helped All-Star Zach LaVine, and the Bulls look like they could make the playoffs for the first time

