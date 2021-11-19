ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter is Coming, But That's Good For Rates

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is coming, both literally and figuratively. While the fallout remains to be seen, financial markets are already reacting. In the literal sense, colder ambient temperatures are generally correlated with increased covid case counts. The following chart shows per capita covid hot spots juxtaposed with a low temp map from 2...

Just when it looked like the current week would fizzle out on a negative note for rates, our least favorite market mover is back in the news. B.1.1.529 (designated now as "Omicron"), a new covid variant hit the market like a ton of bricks on Friday morning. 48 hours earlier, Google had never heard of it. Search interest began to ramp up on Thanksgiving Day. By Friday, it's an utterly pervasive headline.
As of last Friday, the bond market looked keen on rejecting any attempt to revisit the recent ceiling in late October (10yr yields were just over 1.70%). Now this week, we're seeing yields make another run at those highs. Without considering any fundamentals or correlations with other markets, we can...
Inflation fears have been mounting. The UK annual rate hit 4.2% in October, the highest in a decade, and it’s a similar story in numerous other countries. This has been causing a lot of debate among central bankers about the best course of action. Some say this burst of inflation is transitory and will pass without any need for any intervention. Others worry that it is the start of a longer period of runaway prices, and argue that we should be raising interest rates and cutting back on “money printing” – also referred to as quantitative easing (QE), which most major economies including the UK have been doing in recent years.
“Winter is coming” and inflation is staying high for longer Market-based inflation expectations have moved to new cycle highs in both the US and Europe. A strong upside surprise in US CPI inflation only contributed to the move, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Fed and thus refuelling 2022 rate hike expectations. Combined with the Fed announcing tapering and thus marking the beginning of a tightening cycle, we now expect two rate hikes in H2 2022. While commodity prices have eased over the past month and energy prices are off the peaks, labour shortages continue to persist with global demanding outpacing supply leaving bottlenecks to drive unusually long delivery times. As the northern hemisphere is heading into winter new COVID-19 cases are on the rise, leaving countries with low vaccine uptake the most vulnerable.
As millions of Americans convince themselves that loading and unloading the dishwasher counts as exercise, while we are reminded that rates are impossible to predict when based on headlines risk like the COVID news out of South Africa, and while residential lenders (including jumbo and non-QM segments) wait for the annual setting by the FHFA for Freddie and Fannie conforming loan limits, unfortunately we are reminded that layoffs aren’t confined to wholesalers around the nation. For example, Chicago’s Interfirst notified authorities of a round in Charlotte. (Anyone looking for a job can post their resumes for free on www.LenderNews.com and employers can sign up for a nominal fee to view them.) The American Trucking Association warned that 2.5 million drivers will quit their jobs if the Biden administration does not reverse its coronavirus vaccination mandate, which has been suspended by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. While we’re discussing working, in Portugal, it's now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours! (The podcast engineering staff took today off, but normally the day’s audio version of the commentary is available here; those interested in sponsoring it, or being interviewed for an upcoming show, should contact Robbie Chrisman.)
U.S. President Joseph Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term earlier this week. Lael Brainard, the other top candidate for the job, was picked to serve as Fed vice chair. The news bolstered market expectations of rate hikes next year, when the U.S. central bank finishes tapering its bond-buying program.
The rising tide of inflation has millions of Americans worried about more than just paying more at the registers. They’re worried about their futures—but banks are sitting pretty. Listen…. Like many of you, I still have nightmares about the crash of 2008. I can remember the overall feeling of dread...
All three stocks have seen double-digit revenue growth over the past five years. The stocks have low price-to-earnings ratios compared to competitors. Western Union (NYSE:WU), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are dividends stocks that hit the sweet spot with trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 12, dividend yields above 4%, safe cash dividend payout ratios that are below 55% and a history of raising their dividends by double digits over the past five years. There's inexpensive, and then there's an inexpensive bargain, and I believe these three are in the latter category.
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
