James Bond: Sounds Like Tom Holland Really Wants The Role Of 007

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Tom Holland certainly isn’t lacking for work connected to major franchises and properties. Along with still playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’ll also star as Nathan Drake next year in the Uncharted film adaptation. But apparently Holland has his sights set on one of cinema’s most famous characters, as...

