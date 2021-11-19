MBS RECAP: Strong Showing Overall Despite Late Day Weakness

As millions of Americans convince themselves that loading and unloading the dishwasher counts as exercise, while we are reminded that rates are impossible to predict when based on headlines risk like the COVID news out of South Africa, and while residential lenders (including jumbo and non-QM segments) wait for the annual setting by the FHFA for Freddie and Fannie conforming loan limits, unfortunately we are reminded that layoffs aren’t confined to wholesalers around the nation. For example, Chicago’s Interfirst notified authorities of a round in Charlotte. (Anyone looking for a job can post their resumes for free on www.LenderNews.com and employers can sign up for a nominal fee to view them.) The American Trucking Association warned that 2.5 million drivers will quit their jobs if the Biden administration does not reverse its coronavirus vaccination mandate, which has been suspended by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. While we’re discussing working, in Portugal, it's now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours! (The podcast engineering staff took today off, but normally the day’s audio version of the commentary is available here; those interested in sponsoring it, or being interviewed for an upcoming show, should contact Robbie Chrisman.)

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO