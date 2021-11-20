ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deck the halls for ‘Candy Coated Christmas,’ Food Network’s 1st-ever scripted movie

By Samantha Kobrin
WSVN-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Discovery+’s Food Network. A familiar foodie face is one of the stars in the streaming service’s first scripted movie. Food Network on...

wsvn.com

John McCook's face reddens, emotion roiling just under the surface, as he talks about why this movie means so much to him. A veteran actor, McCook has been Eric Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful since 1987, so expressing emotion is where he excels. But ask him about acting with his daughter, Molly McCook, and color creeps into his face. Fittingly, the McCooks play father and daughter in Candy Coated Christmas, Food Network's first scripted feature, streaming on discovery+ November 19.
TV & VIDEOS
TV & VIDEOS
