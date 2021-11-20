ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Unvaccinated MLB Players May Be Unable to Enter Canada to Play Blue Jays In 2022

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 6 days ago

Canada will no longer grant a national interest exemption to unvaccinated professional athletes as of January 15th, per a CBC report

Changing government guidelines may impact who can come play the Blue Jays next season.

While unvaccinated MLB, NBA, and NHL players have been allowed to enter Canada under a national interest exemption to compete against the country's professional sports teams, as of January 15th, 2022 they will no longer be able to, according to a CBC report.

"As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and amateur athletes," minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said, per the CBC report.

Major League Baseball's unvaccinated players were able to enter Canada to play the Blue Jays during the final months of the 2022 season, abiding additional guidelines, but the country's policy will be changing "due to the wide availability of vaccines." The restrictions would likely also apply to unvaccinated members of the Blue Jays attempting to play in Canada, where the organization plans on hosting 81 regular season home games next season.

Last season, Major League Baseball had no mandatory vaccination policy, but allowed teams with at least 85 percent vaccination to function under fewer restrictions. The league announced a requirement for all minor leaguers to be vaccinated prior to the 2022 season, but has not set a similar MLB standard.

The Blue Jays surpassed MLB's imposed 85 percent threshold in June, 2021, reaching at least 93% vaccinated near the end of the season, per a team source. As of September 15th, the Jays were one of 24 MLB teams with an 85% or higher vaccination rates.

H/T CBC

Related
theScore

Report: Blue Jays checking in on Marlins' pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays have inquired with the Miami Marlins about their starting pitchers, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez are reportedly the Marlins' most available arms. Young Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who's become somewhat expendable due to the emergence of top prospect Gabriel...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Mendicino
Yardbarker

Semien: A Short Stop As A Toronto Blue Jay?

Marcus Semien, who had a terrific season with the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays, is a free agent. What is the potential value of a new Semien contract? Should Toronto re-sign him? Should Toronto be a short stop in Semien’s career?. The Toronto Blue Jays signed Marcus Semien to a one-year...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: José Berríos Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays

It didn't take long. The Toronto Blue Jays have made a big move. The Blue Jays have extended starting pitcher José Berríos, first reported by Héctor José Torres Donato. The right-hander was set to walk after the 2022 season, with a year of arbitration left, but will reportedly sign a seven-year deal to stay in Toronto, earning a reported $140 million.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Mlb Players#Nhl#Play Blue Jays#Cbc#The Blue Jays#Nba#Major League Baseball
theScore

Report: Blue Jays join E-Rod pursuit

The Toronto Blue Jays are joining the pursuit for free-agent left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Rodriguez is also drawing interest from the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, Morosi reports, but both clubs were already linked to E-Rod earlier this month. The 28-year-old rejected the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Kris Bryant Could be a Solution for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for an impactful infielder and Kris Bryant could be a solution for them. With Marcus Semien now being a free agent the Toronto Blue Jays have a huge hole on their infield. Semien had a career year setting the all time major league record with 45 home runs at second base. He also put up a very good .265 batting average, .334 on base percentage with 39 doubles and 15 stolen bases. His defence at second was also very good as evidenced by his gold glove award this season. Finally, by all accounts Semien was also a leader in the clubhouse that many of the younger Jays looked up to and learned from, not the least of which was Bo Bichette who emotionally praised Semien at the end of the Blue Jays season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 players the Blue Jays should go after this offseason

Despite a 91-win season, the Toronto Blue Jays missed out on the playoffs by one game in 2021. The Jays haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, but a core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Teoscar Hernandez, and Bo Bichette have fans north of the border excited for what’s to come in the future.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Blue Jays among teams interested in Eduardo Rodriguez

The Toronto Blue Jays are among three teams showing interest in free-agent starter. Eduardo Rodriguez, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers are also interested in signing Rodriguez, as Morosi reports. The 28-year-old was tendered a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox and reportedly received a multi-year contract offer to remain with the team.
MLB
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

MLB Rumors: José Berríos, Blue Jays Agree To Huge Contract Extension

José Berríos has secured the bag. The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher has agreed to a seven-year, $131 contract extension with the team, Héctor José Torres Donato and SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported Tuesday, citing sources. Berríos had been set to enter free agency in 2022 under his old contract, but...
MLB
WILX-TV

Blue Jays Extend Berrios Contract

-TORONTO (AP) - A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Red Sox FA Eduardo Rodriguez Linked to Blue Jays, Angels, Tigers

Free-agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is receiving interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The news comes after the Boston Red Sox extended an $18.4 million qualifying offer to the left-hander last week. He has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline that offer. If he declines, the Red Sox will receive draft compensation.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kevin Gausman reportedly drawing interest from Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in starting pitcher, Kevin Gausman. It seems as the Blue Jays are going to lose Robbie Ray. Bringing Kevin Gausman in will definitely be more than a serviceable replacement. Toronto did a great job by re-signing Jose Berrios to an extension and they are looking to add some more elite arms.
MLB
Yardbarker

On MLBTR Blue Jays Offseason Predictions

We take a look at the predictions MLBTR has for the Blue Jays and their offseason free agent spending. Are they realistic?. The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to be mentioned in many free agent conversations thanks to the situation they find themselves in: young, talented, competitive with lots of money to spend. Recently, Gregor Chisholm opined that the Blue Jays will have a lot of cash to spend in free agency. In fact, after the extension of Jose Berrios, Chisholm suggests that they could have $50M to spend. Cot’s has them with an Opening Day, 26 man roster payroll of $113.4M and a Competitive Balance Tax total of $133M. With their payroll rumoured estimated to reach as high as $180M, $50M seems like a good number.
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Emoji Reactions to MLB Awards

The past couple of weeks have given Blue Jays fans a chance to reflect on what was truly a memorable season. Marcus Semien captured his first Gold Glove award, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Hank Aaron Award, and three Blue Jays players were named Silver Sluggers. This recognition has made...
MLB
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
20
Followers
77
Post
6K+
Views
Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

