ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lucius Fox off waivers from Kansas City. Selected the contracts of RHPs Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Logan Gillaspie, LHPs DL Hall, Kevin Smith and INF Terrin Vavra and agreed to terms on major league contracts. BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of INF...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 hitter is dominating the Arizona Fall League

The Chicago White Sox has been dealing with high-level prospects for a few years now. Every since the rebuild began in December of 2016, there have been some really good players acquired and developed within the organization. Players like Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, Luis Robert, and Eloy Jimenez amongst others have all graduated to MLB where they are now stars.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Vikings#Yankees#Dl Hall#Boston Red Sox#Inf Jeter Downs#Chicago White Sox#Cleveland Guardians#Inf Richie Palacios#Inf Jhonkensy Noel#Inf Junior Caminero#Detroit Tigers#Inf Kody Clemens#Houston Astros#Inf Jeremy Pena#Sugar Land Lrb#Kansas City Royals
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Pirates bring back 1B Tsutsugo on 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Tsutsugo on a $4 million, 1-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because it had not […]
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Kevin Gausman

Toronto had significant interest in Gausman coming into the offseason, a Blue Jays source told Inside the Blue Jays' Mitch Bannon. The 30-year-old right-hander, however, decided to sign a one-year, $18.9 million contract with the San Francisco Giants where he posted a career-best 2.81 ERA in 192 innings and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting.
MLB
Janesville Gazette

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Ottawa at...
NHL
CBS Boston

Rafael Devers Makes All-MLB Second Team

BOSTON (CBS) — The rise of 25-year-old Rafael Devers continues. The Red Sox’ third baseman was named to the All-MLB Second Team for his impressive 2021 season. Devers played in 156 games, batting .279 with 38 homers, 113 RBIs and an .890 OPS. He led all MLB third basemen in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. Atlanta’s Austin Riley earned the spot on the First Team. The #AllMLB honors at the hot corner go to @austinriley1308 and Rafael Devers! pic.twitter.com/gZBJK28IwC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2021 Devers was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, getting the start for the American League. He also earned his first Silver Slugger Award.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy