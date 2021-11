Nearly 6,000 customers in north Stockton were without power early Monday evening after PG&E reported an outage just before 5 p.m. The utility did not identify a cause of the outage but Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan of the Stockton Fire Department said they sent one engine company to 2218 Christina Ave. around 4:19 p.m. to deal with a transformer issue that they determined was PG&E's to handle.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO