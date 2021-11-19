Senate unanimously confirms Chuck Sams as National Park Service director

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 19 HOURS AGO