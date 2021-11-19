ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate unanimously confirms Chuck Sams as National Park Service director

By East Oregonian
capitalpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate in a unanimous vote Thursday, approved the nomination of Chuck Sams as National Park Service director. Sams is a former longtime administrator for the Confederated Tribes of the...

www.capitalpress.com

fox10phoenix.com

Charles "Chuck" F. Sams III becomes first Native American to head national parks

WASHINGTON - Charles "Chuck" F. Sams III is the first Native American to serve as the director of the National Park Service in the agency’s 105-year history. In August, President Joe Biden nominated the Oregon resident and tribal citizen. He is Cayuse and Walla Walla and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
