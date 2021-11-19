Senate unanimously confirms Chuck Sams as National Park Service director
By East Oregonian
capitalpress.com
7 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate in a unanimous vote Thursday, approved the nomination of Chuck Sams as National Park Service director. Sams is a former longtime administrator for the Confederated Tribes of the...
WASHINGTON - Charles "Chuck" F. Sams III is the first Native American to serve as the director of the National Park Service in the agency’s 105-year history. In August, President Joe Biden nominated the Oregon resident and tribal citizen. He is Cayuse and Walla Walla and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
