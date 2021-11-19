ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Fox News' Tucker Carlson lands exclusive Kyle Rittenhouse interview set to air Monday night

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySZGM_0d2Qxm6y00

From the courtroom to cable television, Kyle Rittenhouse won't be away from cameras for long.

The 18-year-old, acquitted Friday on all five charges after shooting three men , two fatally, during a racial justice protest last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will give an exclusive interview to Tucker Carlson of Fox News, the network announced.

A portion of the conversation will air on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 7 p.m. Monday. The full interview will air as part of a documentary on Tucker Carlson Originals on FOX Nation in December. The documentary will also feature behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team, according to an email from a Fox News Media spokesperson.

In the courtroom Friday, Rittenhouse broke down and collapsed in his chair after the acquittal verdict and did not speak to any reporters. His lead defense attorney, Mark Richards, told reporters Rittenhouse was on his way home "to get on with his life."

A key piece of evidence in the trial appeared last year on Carlson's cable news showwhen Rittenhouse's original defense attorney, John Pierce, who was fired earlier this year, shared a drone video in high resolution.

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, explained: 'If you believe him when he says self-defense, then you have to acquit him'

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict reactions: From 'Justice system broken' to 'Justice system worked'

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said both sides had tried unsuccessfully for months to obtain original drone video from the owner of the company that shot the footage. A former employee dropped it off with a detective Nov. 5.

The state used it as evidence, hoping to show that Rittenhouse was the aggressor and provoked Joseph Rosenbaum by raising his AR-15-style rifle at a couple who had been with Rosenbaum much of the night. Rosenbaum was later shot four times and killed by Rittenhouse.

The defense had concerns about the drone video, leading to one motion for a mistrial.

During jury deliberations, Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed jurors to watch any requested videos – the drone video, despite a defense objection.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fox News' Tucker Carlson lands exclusive Kyle Rittenhouse interview set to air Monday night

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Entertainment
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nation#Fox News#Fox News Media#Showwhen Rittenhouse#Justice
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Nancy Grace does a deep-dive into Kyle Rittenhouse case: 'How did that happen?'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace took a deep dive into the Kyle Rittenhouse case Sunday as the final day of closing arguments approaches. "Will his claim of self-defense sway the jury?" Grace asked. She brought in a panel of experts to weigh in on the case. The special reviewed the video seen at trial and rehashed exactly what happened on that fateful night in August 2020 after protests and riots erupted following a police shooting. The full special is available for streaming on Fox Nation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy