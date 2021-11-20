ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In uncertain times, Chileans vote with ballots and wallets

By EVA VERGARA, JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
 6 days ago

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Miguel Torres is the archetype of what...

Analysis-Chile copper giants seek stability in uncertain political times

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s mining sector is looking for certainty amid political fog in the world’s top copper producer, which is redrafting its constitution and on Sunday is headed for a polarized vote led by outsider candidates on the far left and right. The front-runners have kept their powder dry...
Chileans vote in highly polarized presidential election

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans will vote for a new president Sunday following a polarizing campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region’s most economically advanced country staggered by a recent wave of social unrest. Pre-election polls point to a large number of...
Stocks soar after Chileans vote for polar opposite presidential candidates

Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader. Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff. The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights. Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.
Latin America counts few COP26 wins; plus, Brazil hides bad forest results

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (About the author: Michael Molinski is an economist, content strategist and author. He has worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch. He is the author of Investing in Latin America: Best Stocks, Best Funds (Bloomberg […]
Brazilians find stock exchange bull unbearable, remove it

SAO PAULO (AP) — Many Brazilians felt bearish about the new Wall Street-inspired bull sculpture outside the stock exchange, and didn’t have to wait long for it to crash: The statue has been removed a week after it was installed. Sao Paulo's stock exchange had hoped to bestow the rundown...
