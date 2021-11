The University of Vermont will require its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the school announced Friday evening. “We have seen the positive impact of the Covid-19 vaccine on our campus, in Vermont, and across the country,” the announcement said. “A fully vaccinated faculty and staff community, coupled with an already fully vaccinated student population, is the best way to guard against Covid-19 infection for ourselves, our campus family, and our broader Burlington community.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO