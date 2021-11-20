ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Santos, Collier help Pitt beat Towson 63-59

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVR5X_0d2QwQJz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FF6v7_0d2QwQJz00

Freshman Nate Santos hit four 3-pointers, scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds — all career highs — and Noah Collier made plays on both ends of the court in a decisive run down the stretch to help Pittsburgh beat Towson 63-59 on Friday night.

Dan Oladapo and Jamarius Burton — who was scoreless in the first half — added 11 points apiece for Pitt (2-2) as the Panthers tied their season high for points in a game.

Collier recorded a three-point play off a layup, threw down a contested two-hand dunk, stole a pass that led to a 3-by Odukale and blocked a shot before Odukale made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cap an 11-4 spurt that gave the Panthers a 59-55 lead with about a minute leftt Nate Santos and Burton each hit two free throws from there to seal it.

Collier finished with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.

Cameron Holden made 9 of 15 from the field and led Towson (2-2) with 25 points and seven rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake scored 12 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 11.

Pat Skerry, in his 11th season as Towson’s coach, was an assistant at Pittsburgh during the 2010-11 season and helped the Panthers to a Big East regular season title and a 28-6 record.

It was the second all-time meeting between the programs. Towson, which took a 29-26 lead into the break on Friday, led 27-24 at the half before the Panthers rallied for a 63-59 win on December 22, 2017.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

WHO to hold special meeting amid concerns over new COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a special meeting amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, officials said Thursday. “Our technical advisory group on virus evolution is discussing this with our colleagues in South Africa,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 Technical Lead for WHO, said during a livestreamed Q&A session on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Towson, MD
College Sports
Towson, MD
Sports
Towson, MD
Basketball
Towson, MD
College Basketball
Local
Maryland College Basketball
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Pat Skerry
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy