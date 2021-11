Back at home for the first time since October 23, the Missouri S&T volleyball team took the court at Gibson Arena to close out their home schedule with their second match in the last seven days against Rockhurst. Despite dropping sets one and three, the Miners (18-10, 11-6) rallied to tie the match with wins in sets two and four before the Hawks (20-10, 13-5) went on a run in set five to take the match 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23, 9-15).

ROLLA, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO