West Virginia (1-0) plays host to Pitt (0-1) in tonight's rendition of the Backyard Brawl. This is only the second time this series has been played in Morgantown and the fourth time overall since WVU joined the Big 12. The Mountaineers have won the past four games in the series, though. The last time they won more games in a row against the Panthers was a nine-game run from 1964-68. There was also a four-game streak from 1976-77.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO