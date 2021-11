It was a game of two halves in Illinois State football's 15-10 loss on Saturday to Indiana State at home to end the season. The Redbirds outscored the Sycamores 10-0 in a first half that included a touchdown pass on the Redbirds' first offensive play. The second half was much different for the Redbirds who were shut out themselves after giving up a pair of rushing touchdowns to quarterback Kurtis Wilderman.

