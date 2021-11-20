ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Men's transitional housing facility expanding with new 44-bed facility

By Bobby Ardoin
Daily World
Daily World
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xQB2_0d2QvWa800

Residents at The Refinery Mission for men in Opelousas will soon gain another step in their transition toward independence following the completion of a new 44-bed facility that was officially dedicated Thursday morning.

Refinery executive director Johnny Carriere said construction for the apartment-style complex is expected to be completed within a year. The facility will include individual rooms and perhaps the start of financial self-sufficiency for selected occupants.

In an interview following a ceremonial groundbreaking across the street from the 64-bed Refinery dormitory-style residence at 701 W. South St., Carriere said funding for the project includes a $270,000 grant from the Stuller Foundation, $750,000 in financing by Federal Home Loan Bank in Dallas and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank in Opelousas.

The mid-morning event attended by a sizeable group of parish elected and business leaders was held in a vacant lot formerly used as a lumber yard where the transitional apartment-style building will be built, Carriere said.

“Residents who live in the facility will pay a small amount of rent. Most of the rooms will be single occupancy. This will provide those who live there more privacy than they would have in the dormitory-style living in our 64-bed home. It will show they are making continued progress and taking another step in getting out into the world,” Carriere said.

The Refinery, which formerly operated as the Lighthouse Mission for Men, was originally established as a place of refuge, Carriere added.

Carriere in a 2018 Daily World interview, described The Refinery as a place where displaced men “are taken off the streets,” and housed, clothed and fed as they undergo rehabilitation, seek job placement and undergo medical treatment if necessary.

The Refinery residents are accepted for emergency housing on recommendations from hospitals or incarceration facilities. Once they become residents, occupants are placed under the direction of The Refinery resident staff members, Carriere said in the 2018 interview.

In 2016, The Refinery expanded to its current 64-bed configuration.

Carriere added Thursday that several men’s transitional facilities in the Acadiana area have closed recently, increasing the need for The Refinery and other similar men’s facilities to continue operation.

In other news:Residents of controversial group home disappear as ordinance passage becomes difficult

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told the large crowd that the new facility planned for The Refinery will provide a service for what Bellard described as “the most vulnerable people in the area who are ready to move to the next chapter of their lives. (Homelessness) is one of the biggest problems that we have right now in our area.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

WHO to hold special meeting amid concerns over new COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a special meeting amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, officials said Thursday. “Our technical advisory group on virus evolution is discussing this with our colleagues in South Africa,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 Technical Lead for WHO, said during a livestreamed Q&A session on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Opelousas, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Opelousas, LA
Society
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transitional Housing#Refinery#Homelessness#The Refinery Mission#The Stuller Foundation#Federal Home Loan Bank
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily World

Daily World

3
Followers
12
Post
287
Views
ABOUT

dailyworld.com is the home page of the Daily World with in depth and updated local news from Opelousas and St. Landry Parish.

 http://dailyworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy