Men's transitional housing facility expanding with new 44-bed facility

Residents at The Refinery Mission for men in Opelousas will soon gain another step in their transition toward independence following the completion of a new 44-bed facility that was officially dedicated Thursday morning.

Refinery executive director Johnny Carriere said construction for the apartment-style complex is expected to be completed within a year. The facility will include individual rooms and perhaps the start of financial self-sufficiency for selected occupants.

In an interview following a ceremonial groundbreaking across the street from the 64-bed Refinery dormitory-style residence at 701 W. South St., Carriere said funding for the project includes a $270,000 grant from the Stuller Foundation, $750,000 in financing by Federal Home Loan Bank in Dallas and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank in Opelousas.

The mid-morning event attended by a sizeable group of parish elected and business leaders was held in a vacant lot formerly used as a lumber yard where the transitional apartment-style building will be built, Carriere said.

“Residents who live in the facility will pay a small amount of rent. Most of the rooms will be single occupancy. This will provide those who live there more privacy than they would have in the dormitory-style living in our 64-bed home. It will show they are making continued progress and taking another step in getting out into the world,” Carriere said.

The Refinery, which formerly operated as the Lighthouse Mission for Men, was originally established as a place of refuge, Carriere added.

Carriere in a 2018 Daily World interview, described The Refinery as a place where displaced men “are taken off the streets,” and housed, clothed and fed as they undergo rehabilitation, seek job placement and undergo medical treatment if necessary.

The Refinery residents are accepted for emergency housing on recommendations from hospitals or incarceration facilities. Once they become residents, occupants are placed under the direction of The Refinery resident staff members, Carriere said in the 2018 interview.

In 2016, The Refinery expanded to its current 64-bed configuration.

Carriere added Thursday that several men’s transitional facilities in the Acadiana area have closed recently, increasing the need for The Refinery and other similar men’s facilities to continue operation.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told the large crowd that the new facility planned for The Refinery will provide a service for what Bellard described as “the most vulnerable people in the area who are ready to move to the next chapter of their lives. (Homelessness) is one of the biggest problems that we have right now in our area.”