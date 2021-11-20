UPDATE: Family Remembers Jasper Wu as Toddler Killed in I-880 Shooting Laid to Rest

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Family of slain toddler Jasper Wu held an emotional funeral in Oakland Friday, remembering the young boy senselessly killed in the crossfire of a recent freeway shooting .

Jasper would have turned two years old next month. Instead of celebrating his upcoming birthday, they were saying goodbye.

ALSO READ: Deadly I-880 Shooting of Jasper Wu Prompts Call for Oakland Freeway Cameras, More Cops

During the ceremony, family members took part in a ritual that involved the burning of personal items, paper houses and toys.

“In our Chinese culture we typically burn paper toys and items,” said Fremont City Councilmember Yang Shao. “By doing that, the survivors hope their loved ones can enjoy them heaven.”

ALSO READ: Oakland Chinatown Officials Offer $10,000 Reward In Search For Killers Of Jasper Wu

Jasper was killed by a stray bullet when he was riding in the family car on I-880 in Oakland nearly two weeks ago.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong spoke after the service.

“So many families in this community aren’t feeling safe right now. And today unfortunately the 23-month-old child is being buried. Yesterday, two other people murdered,” said Armstrong.

ALSO READ: ‘Find The Killers;’ Jasper Wu’s Mother Makes Desperate Plea After Toddler Killed By Stray Bullet On I-880

Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington called on the community to help.

“We’re seeing unprecedented increases in certain types of crimes and we need the public’s support and help,” said Washington.

Armstrong said his department remains focused on finding those responsible for Jaspers death.

“We’ve done everything we can to try to identify some vehicles involved in this incident. We have tracked every step along the way. We will continue to do that,” he said. “There’s someone in our community that knows what happened. There’s somebody out there that saw what happened. That information needs to come forward.”