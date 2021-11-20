ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman in need of medication found safe

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a 42-year-old missing woman in need of her medication has been found safe.

Suzanne Lyons, of Charles City, was reported missing on Thursday, according to deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike in the area of Little Florida Road the day before, deputies said.

Officials said in an email Saturday just after 10 a.m. that Lyons was located and was safe.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

