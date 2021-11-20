ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'Bring It Back' collecting Thanksgiving food donations

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCQ4L_0d2QvJLv00

A Las Vegas shoe and clothing store is giving back this holiday season.

Bring It Back is collecting canned food donations for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Organizers are hoping to help families in need.

Once you make a donation, you will be entered into a raffle to win a PS5 or Nintendo Switch. For each canned food donated, you will receive a raffle ticket.

The store is accepting donations from Nov. 19 through 24.

To drop off canned goods and enter to win a prize, visit 1512 S. Main St. #1122 in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

13 Investigates: The Animal Foundation

In this six-part investigative series, 13 Investigates digs deeper into The Animal Foundation. If your pet goes missing in the City of Las Vegas, Clark County or North Las Vegas, odds are they will end up at the shelter. Insider after insider is coming forward, claiming it puts pets in peril.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Canned Goods#Canned Food#Charity#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Charities
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy