Resorts World Las Vegas set to charge for valet parking

Resorts World Las Vegas will begin charging a daily rate for valet parking at the Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas and South Porte Cochere locations on its property starting Nov. 24.

The resort cites an increase in business and service demands for the charge.

According to a press release, guests who utilize hotel valet will be charged a daily rate of $21 per vehicle, per 24-hour period. Guests who valet their vehicles will be able to pay by credit card or room charge.

At this time, self-parking garages will remain complimentary to all guests.