The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser and the 2021 BMW X7, on the surface, don’t have too much in common. However, with the way the luxury SUV market is moving, these luxury SUV models fall into the camp of trying to do too much. Both are Luxury SUVs that are also behaving like sports cars. But, within this category, these are two of the coolest SUVs who both come close to biting off more than they can chew but somehow pull it off. At the end of the day, Consumer Reports says that the 2021 BMW X7 succeeded in pulling off more tricks than the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO