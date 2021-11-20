ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Vereen leaving KOLR 10 for South Carolina.

By Dan Lucy
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s sad for me to report that Saturday will be Matt Vereen’s last day here at KOLR 10.

He’s been outstanding member of the sports family here for more than three years.

It’s been wonderful to watch him grow in his skills and I’ve learned a lot from him as well.

We’re going to miss him but we’re thrilled that he’s advancing his career and moving home.

Here’s a look back at some of Matt’s work.

