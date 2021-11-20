ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Porsche Taycan Becomes Canvas For Two Artists Engaged In Art Battle

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has a rich history of art cars, ranging from Janis Joplin’s psychedelic 356 to Richard Philip’s 911 RSR from 2019. But for its most recent art cars, Porsche chose to offer the Taycan to two artists. The automaker partnered with Art Battle, an international organization that brings up-and-coming...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Porsche bringing 718 Cayman GT4 RS, new Taycan body style to 2021 LA Auto Show

Porsche will have a busy time at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on next week, as it has five world premieres planned. In addition to the recently revealed Panamera Platinum Edition, Porsche on Friday said it's also bringing the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, plus a related race car, a third body style for the Taycan, and a new grade for the Taycan positioned between the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo.
CARS
CNET

Porsche to reveal new Taycan variant in LA, confirms 718 GT4 RS debut

Porsche will have a few things to show all of us at the LA Auto Show next week. The German brand was forthcoming about one of them, and still secretive about the others. The first is a new 718 GT4 RS, which Porsche said will be the most capable one yet. The others are a new Taycan variant and a totally new Taycan body style.
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche Taycan GTS revealed at LA show

We know two things about Porsche's GTS models. Firstly, that those initials stand for Grand Turismo Sport and, secondly, that they usually bring with them something a little bit more resolved on the driving front. The first time they appeared was 1963, on the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, and the most recent will be the Porsche Taycan GTS - the first time we've seen them on an electric Porsche. So that's quite a big deal, then.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Takes Art Cars To The Next Level

Car fans can agree that certain vehicles are more than the sum of their individual parts; they're pieces of rolling art that represent some of the most creative minds the world has known. Cars such as the Jaguar E-Type, Lamborghini Countach, and Porsche 911 are iconic designs loved by millions, and the 911, in particular, has spawned an art car craze that continues to thrive to this day. We've covered some really cool modern interpretations of the Porsche art car, and the latest examples, using the Porsche Taycan as a canvas, are truly out of this world. Porsche Canada recently held a time-limited knock-out competition in collaboration with Art Battle to find regional and national champions around the world and made artists battle each other in front of a live crowd. This was the result.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Joplin
insideevs.com

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Debuts In LA, Adds Sport Turismo Body Style

The Taycan has been the only Porsche model to lack a GTS variant so far, but that changes today with the LA Auto Show world premiere of the new Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo. Porsche’s all-electric model has finally received the sought-after GTS moniker and the Sport Turismo body...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Porsche Cars#Taycan 4s#Art Battle Canada#Time
Truth About Cars

Porsche Drops Jaws in L.A. with 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

The crew from Stuttgart whipped the covers off new machines at this year’s Auto Show in Los Angeles. In particular, two of them caused necks to snap more quickly than if a famous Hollywood celebrity decided to doff their clothes and streak through the show floor. We’re still waiting for...
CARS
newschannel6now.com

WF artists go head to head in ‘Art Battle’

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma. Updated: 11 hours ago. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong...
HIGH SCHOOL
motor1.com

UK: Porsche Taycan Turbo S trounces Audi RS6 Avant in damp drag races

A damp race track is terrible for traction, but it didn’t stop the Archie Hamilton Racing YouTube channel from pitting the Audi RS6 Avant against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Who would pass up that opportunity? It’s another mismatched drag race, though, with the all-electric Porsche making much more power than the combustion-powered Audi. However, getting a good start is key to winning, and the rainy conditions help neither.
MOTORSPORTS
gtspirit.com

Porsche Taycan GTS Specs and Pricing

Porsche has revealed the new Taycan GTS electric sports car at the LA Auto Show 2021 together with the third body version of the first all-electric Porsche model series in the form of the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. The Sport Turismo joins the Cross Turismo and sedan body variants in the model lineup.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Porsche Wants To Attract Younger Customers With Brand-Building Studios

Porsche will look to grow its brand around the world with the establishment of new Studios that will go beyond traditional dealerships. The German automaker has already opened these Studios in Asia and Europe and expects its first U.S. Studio to be open in early 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Porsche Cars North America chief executive Kjell Gruner says the Studios will focus on brand-building, rather than sales, taking a leaf out of the Apple Store concept.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

This Mercedes Trans Am Racer Looks Like A Prototype Black Series

Mercedes is talking up the sports car qualities of its new 2022 SL and trying to convince us the latest model is the kind of driver’s car that made the original 300SL Gullwing such a legend. But when it comes to attitude the 2022 SL is a shrinking violet compared...
MERCEDES, TX
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
Carscoops

This 200-MPH, Triple-Axle Panther Was A 1970s Coke Binge On (Six) Wheels

Do you ever look at some of today’s unimaginative supercar startups, companies that think they’re really pushing boundaries but are actually barely touching them, and wish they would go a little crazy, put their venture capital money where their mouth is, and makes something really outrageous?. And I’m not talking...
CARS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross & Rumoured Girlfriend Hamisa Mobetto Get Cozy On Dubai Vacation

Rumours regarding a relationship between Rick Ross and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto have been flying for some time now, and from the looks of their latest vacation photos, things are heating up between the two. Back in September, the “Diced Pineapples” rapper was asked about his situation with Mobetto, to...
CELEBRITIES
Carscoops

The 500+ HP L88-Code Corvette Was 1968’s Scariest C3

Until Chevy took the wraps off the 2022 Corvette Z06, C8 Vettes were all powered by the same 6.2-liter V8, the only difference being a 5 hp uplift to 495 hp on cars ordered with the optional Z51 Performance package that comes with a performance exhaust. But back in the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy