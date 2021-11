DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co will begin deliveries of its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, the brand's chief said on Tuesday. The top-of-the-line "Edition 1" of the Hummer will have an electric driving range of 329 miles, Duncan Aldred told reporters on a conference call. GM is launching the vehicle with that model, with a starting price above $100,000, and subsequent models, with higher EV driving ranges and lower starting prices, will be added in 2023, he said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO