ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gusty winds could cause delays to Thanksgiving travel

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYCxX_0d2QtZ9t00

Holiday travelers are eager to share Thanksgiving dinner with their relatives out of town, but the weather is trying to put a stop to that.

News 12 meteorologists say showers and gusty winds early in the week could cause some traffic and air travel delay.

AAA says 4 million people are expected to fly over the Thanksgiving holiday, which is up 80% from 2020.

"We still use radar-based air traffic control system, and when weather is bad, planes have to be spaced out," says AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair Jr. "Instead of 2 to 3 miles apart, 25 or 50 miles apart and we see air traffic control delays just cascade across the entire country."

Sinclair says the roads will be a lot more crowded then the skies with 90% of holidays travelers driving.

"We're seeing traffic jams unlike any we've seen before," Sinclair says.

He says the eastbound Long Island Expressway from Borden Avenue to New Hyde Park Road will see 482% more traffic the day before Thanksgiving between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The increase is driving is expected despite gasoline prices being over $1 per gallon more expensive than in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Rain, cold temperatures for Friday; chance for weekend flurries for LI

News 12 meteorologists say Friday will see some showers and breezy, cold conditions, but there is a chance for some snow flurries this weekend. WHAT'S NEW: Light to moderate rain Friday morning. By lunch time, skies will begin to clear and it turns breezy and colder. A cold but dry start to the weekend coming up.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVCFOX

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Traffic Jams#Thanksgiving Dinner#Aaa
WRGB

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Austin

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox11online.com

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Salvation Army prepares Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

The Salvation Army prepared a Thanksgiving dinner to those in need on Thursday. News 12's John Bathke was at the location in Montclair. The kitchen prepared 30 meals for individuals who might not have a place to go to for dinner. The Salvation Army routinely provides meals throughout the week,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
News 12

White Plains restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meals

A White Plains restaurant offered free meals on Thanksgiving. The "Little Drunken Chef" on Mamaroneck Avenue drew a thankful crowd for a third year in a row. The Thanksgiving meal giveaway is the brainchild of restaurant owner Bonnie Saran. "I'm an immigrant myself to this country and being here on...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

Giant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, wrangled by costumed handlers. High school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. After being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the holiday tradition returned in...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy