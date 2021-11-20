ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'I wanted my son to recognize me from heaven.' Wading River mother helps promote car tech to prevent drunk driving accidents

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXTRg_0d2QtYHA00

Three years ago, a boy scout from Long Island lost his life to an alleged drunk driver. Now, his mother is fighting for new technology that could save lives.

Alisa McMorris's only son, Andrew McMorris, was killed in 2018 while hiking with his Boy Scout troop.

McMorris and members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving worked with federal legislators to get drunk driving prevention technology installed in all vehicles.

"I had to do something with this because I wanted my son to recognize me from heaven," McMorris says. "He would know his mom was fighting for something to make a change."

Part of that change came when President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law, including a mandate for automakers to install monitoring systems to stop drunk drivers in all new vehicles as early as 2026.

One example of the technology is infrared cameras that make sure a driver is watching the road. It looks for signs of drowsiness, loss of consciousness or impairment.

If signs are detected, the cars will slow down and pull to the side of the road.

Around 10,000 people are killed due to alcohol-related crashes in the United States every year, according to federal statistics.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the technology mandate is huge.

"It does speak to fatigue, distraction and any issue that a driver may encounter while operating a vehicle that could potentially take a life," says Stephanie Manning, chief government affairs officer for the group.

McMorris was at the White House to witness the signing of the measure.

The Wading River mother says the victory was bittersweet.

"Things are still very dark for me but this is the first time I can see a little light at the end of that tunnel," McMorris says.

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Baldwin says many lives will be saved as Congress mandates new car tech to stop drunk driving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says the state’s roads and bridges are crumbling and in need of a boost. “This is an investment in our states and our nation’s infrastructure that is really going to transform us into an economy that can lead in the 21st century,” Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, said of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MotorTrend Magazine

Your Next Car Could Include Newly Required Drunk Driving Prevention Tech

Under the Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure package, a mandate requires automakers to install new technology in vehicles to prevent motorists from driving intoxicated. As reported by the Associated Press, with the provision, Congress is pushing for the monitoring systems to begin rolling out in new vehicles no later than 2026.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

In the Near Future, Your Car Will Stop You From Driving Drunk

That’s what U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had to say after his department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its latest numbers on traffic fatalities. Between January and June of 2021, an estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes, the largest number in that time period since 2006. The increase is a continuation of disturbing trends that emerged during the beginning of pandemic, when traffic volume decreased but the fatality rate went up.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Tech#Drunk Drivers#Boy Scout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Charleston Press

Single mother left her five children aged 2-9 years home alone overnight to meet her partner, they all died in house fire while she was out, charged

Being a single parent is exhausting, time consuming and single parents are required to spend most of their time looking over their children, day and night. But a woman, single mother of five, forgot that she has “mother duties” when she decided to leave her minor children home in the middle of night so she can meet her partner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

While intoxicated, mother beat her 2-month-old son to death and sent messages and videos in which she threatens and later admits to killing her baby

According to the police officials, the 23-year-old mother was on Wednesday. Prosecutors said she is now charged with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional murder. The 23-year-old mom allegedly beat her infant son to death and then tried to take her own life. Authorities searched her phone and discovered a series of incriminating messages and videos in which she threatens and later admits to killing her baby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Penn State Student Dies From 11-Story Plunge Down Trash Chute After Being Offered Blunt: Report

A 19-year-old college student has reportedly died under bizarre circumstances after falling 11 stories into a dumpster, according to the girl’s mother. Justine Gross plunged down a trash chute after being given “a smoke” by a male student last Wednesday, her mother said. Francoise Gross said she spoke to the man on Thursday, the day Justine was reported missing. “He said she had a really bad reaction, a panic or whatever,” she told NJ.com, and he was trying to take her back to the apartment on the tenth floor.” But raising more questions is Justine’s mysterious final text to a friend, sent minutes before she fell: “Something just happened.”
ACCIDENTS
Dallas News

Fort Worth man gets life sentence for slicing necks of wife, 3-month-old son in 2016

A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy