Tim McGraw Makes James Dutton Debut In Yellowstone’s New ‘1883’ Flashback Teaser

If you had you reservations about Tim McGraw entering Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone world, they’re here to put you on notice.

Tim got his big boy pants on for this roll.

If you tuned into the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone, you saw this teaser in real time, marking our first extended look at Tim McGraw in the new Yellowstone prequel series, 1883.

Starring Sam Elliott and country music’s own power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 is the story of how the Duttons came to settle in Montana, making their way from Texas across the treacherous Great Plains to settle on the modern day Dutton Ranch property.

Tim and Faith are set to play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, while Elliott will take on the role of Shea Brennan, the hardnosed cowboy tasked with leading the expedition.

In this teaser, we see Tim, or James Dutton rather, meeting with a Native American man regarding burying his father on their land. Tim obliges.. and since the Reservation is so far from the Dutton land, Tim’s character also provides them with some beef to eat.

Much like modern-day Yellowstone, the Dutton family’s relationship with the Native Americans figures to be a central theme of the series.

Flashback to the year 1893 makes it sound like the show takes place AFTER 1883, but I guess we’ll just have to find out next month.

1883 is streaming December 19th exclusively on Paramount+.

The music from 1883 remains to be seen, but if it’s anything like Season 4, it’s gonna be GOOD.

