Pelicans' Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.
With the Los Angeles Lakers six games through the 2021-22 NBA season, things haven’t entirely been smooth out of the gate. The Lakers added 11 new players over the summer to the guaranteed roster, so every player is still acclimating to different styles of play and developing chemistry. But some...
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter recently made headlines after he went on an all-out attack on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his alleged ties to China. Unsurprisingly, Kanter has United States Senator Ted Cruz backing him in his corner as the outspoken Republican also went on an unfiltered tirade against LeBron.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr’s coaching tree had a branch sawed off Sunday. Luke Walton, an assistant on Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-16, was fired Sunday by the Sacramento Kings, 17 games into his third season. Sacramento was 6-11 this season and failed to eclipse .500 in either of his first two seasons.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
Dwight Howard’s transformation from evil villain of the Lakers fan base to lovable role player on a championship team was a wholly unexpected development in the 2019-20 season. He became such a beloved part of that team that many fans were genuinely upset when he left the following summer in free agency.
The Los Angeles Lakers recently lost to the Boston Celtics, 130-108. There's no doubt that this was a good win for the Boston Celtics, who are now 8-8. However, for the Los Angeles Lakers, this was an unfortunate loss. Even with LeBron James' return, they were unable to win. One...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Jimmy Butler has gone from an underdog in the NBA to one of its most respected players. Few people expected Butler to have the success that he did in the NBA when he first entered. And if we look back at his life, Butler did not have an easy road to the NBA.
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
