BOSTON (CBS) – Students at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain may have to return to the classroom sooner than expected after it closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This comes after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved only a portion of the remote learning days requested by the Curley. Principal Katie Grassa wrote in an email to families that they’re “reviewing our options and next steps on his request to return students earlier than the 10 days the Boston Public Health Commission advised.” DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley said the department was in the process of working with the school...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO