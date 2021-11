The Pacific Northwest is well known for its rainy winters and, for southern British Columbia and Washington, November is usually the rainiest month of the year. This year, however, the region is on pace to have one of the rainiest November months on record. It has rained every day of the month so far in Seattle and Vancouver with rain amounts approaching 10 inches, already considerably more than average for the entire month.

