ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#San Jose#Silicon Valley#Ap
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy