Nuggets' Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are in the middle of a soul-crushing five-game losing streak. They hope to right the ship tonight against the Nuggets. Nothing will be easy as the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Tonight will be a big night for Andre Drummond and potentially Paul Reed as the latter attempts to further show his defensive growth.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO