Gov. Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps

Citizens deserve to choose who they want to represent them when they go to the voting booth. But in Wisconsin, our elected officials have been choosing who they represent. When the current legislative boundaries were drawn ten years ago, they were among the most gerrymandered in the nation, redrawing boundary lines to create safe districts for the incumbents. It is no wonder so few politicians listen to the will of their constituents. They know their seat is safe in the next election. Republicans drew new maps, but they are more of the same, maybe worse. That is why it is good that Governor Tony Evers, with a swift stroke of his pen, vetoed the latest political boundary lines. People of Wisconsin want political boundaries that are drawn fairly, not ones which benefit one party over the other. That is abundantly clear in polls, in county board resolutions and in county referendums. It was made even more clear when not a single Wisconsin voter showed up at a public hearing before the Legislature to testify in favor of the new maps. Wisconsin voters deserve fair representation. The process of drawing boundaries now moves to the courts. We trust they will put the will of the people, not the politicians, first.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO