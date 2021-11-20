KX Conversation: UND law professor Steven Morrison discusses Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
It was a decision many around the nation were waiting for. Would Kyle Rittenhouse be found guilty by a Wisconsin jury?
To discuss the verdict delivered earlier Friday, we were joined by Steven Morrison, a professor at University of North Dakota’s School of Law.
We discussed if Morrison were a juror, what would have led him to decide on a not guilty verdict, if the verdict sent any messages about our justice system and more.
